5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Texas State Representative Nicole Collier has emerged as a key figure in the state’s ongoing electoral map controversy. On Aug. 18, Collier was confined to the House floor after refusing to sign what lawmakers described as a “permission slip” authorizing law enforcement to monitor her movements around the Capitol. The requirement was part of a broader effort by Republican leaders to regain control of the legislative process after Democrats staged a walkout to delay a vote on redistricting.

Collier, a Democrat representing Fort Worth, is now unable to leave the Capitol without police supervision and may only move between her office and the House floor under escort, CNN reported. As previously reported, her refusal to submit to the agreement has made her a standout voice in the dispute, which began when she and Texas Democrats left the state to deny Republicans the quorum needed to push through a new electoral map favoring GOP-held districts. In response, Governor Greg Abbott issued civil arrest warrants for the absent lawmakers and immediately called for a second special session when the first concluded without a vote.

While most returning Democrats complied with the new monitoring requirements, Collier did not. She remains on the House floor, an example of her commitment to the protest and her unwillingness to concede under pressure. Beyond this high-profile standoff, Collier’s story is deeply rooted in resilience and trailblazing leadership.

1. She was the first woman elected to represent Texas’ House District 95.

She is the first woman ever elected to represent House District 95 in Tarrant County, according to her bio on the Texas House of Representatives website. She assumed office in 2013 and was reelected to serve again in 2022. Her path to public service was not conventional; she was a teenage mother of two, completing high school while raising children. With the support of her family and unwavering faith, she pursued higher education, earning degrees from the University of Houston and Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, now part of Texas A&M.

2. She made history by being the first woman to chair Texas’ 146-year-old House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence.

Her legal career and experience as a small business owner have informed her work in the legislature, where she has served for over a decade. Collier made history for a second time during the 86th Legislature in 2019, when she became the first woman to chair the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence since its establishment in 1879. She has also led the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and currently serves as Second Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Her committee work now includes appointments to the House Committees on Public Health and Culture, Recreation & Tourism.

3. She earned an NAACP Award.

Collier’s legislative agenda consistently reflects the needs and concerns of her community, with a focus on affordable housing, renters’ rights, healthcare access, and criminal justice reform. Her efforts have earned her national recognition, including the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award from the NAACP and the Regional Legislator of the Year honor from the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Notably, Collier was a sponsor behind Texas House Bill 339, which would have required the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee and the Department of State Health Services to study maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women living in the state by assessing social and health factors like cardiac issues, preeclampsia, and pregnancy-related for reducing racial disparities in maternal health.

Highlighting her commitment to criminal justice reform, Collier also supported Texas House Bill 1820, which, if passed, would have allowed for the expunction of arrest records when a grand jury determines there is no probable cause that the alleged offense was committed, protecting individuals from the lasting impact of unwarranted criminal charges. The bill was referred to the Senate’s criminal justice department in May, but sadly did not pass.

From young motherhood to political leadership, Collier’s career continues to be defined by defiance, determination, and a deep sense of public service. Given her track record, we’re certain Collier will emerge victorious and resilient, ready to create more change in the face of adversity for her community in Texas, once the dust settles.

