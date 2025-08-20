Megan Thee Stallion’s Catfish And Spaghetti Has Klay Thompson Hooked

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion may be known worldwide for her music, stage presence, and undeniable star power, but it turns out her skills go beyond the recording booth. The Houston-born rapper recently shared a glimpse into her life offstage, revealing the meal that has become a weekly request from her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

According to a reel on Megan’s Instagram, of all the dishes she’s prepared, nothing tops a Southern-style comfort plate of fried catfish, spaghetti, Hawaiian rolls, and Louisiana Hot sauce on the side. Despite her experimenting with different meals, her boyfriend continues to come back to this simple but hearty classic, asking for it week after week. “It is the best thing I’ve ever tasted, my favorite meal – catfish, spaghetti, and Hawaiian rolls,” the athlete proclaimed before he took his first bite. The reel shows the “Mamushi” femcee fixing the dish, serving her man, and then topping the appetizing meal off with a glass of red wine.

The meal choice might surprise some, but for many Southerners, catfish and spaghetti is a familiar pairing that blends crispy fried seafood with a flavorful pasta dish, often served with a side of bread to complete the meal. Megan’s version, finished off with sweet Hawaiian rolls, strikes the perfect balance of savory and satisfying.

Megan Thee Stallion Cooks Her Boyfriend’s Favorite Meal

Fans online were quick to applaud Megan for keeping things authentic and down-to-earth, noting how refreshing it is to see a superstar in love and embracing the kind of food traditions that resonate with everyday households. “With the Louisiana hot sauce…. exactly,” commented one follower. Another follower commented, “his is a love language unlocked… I’m happy for them 🥰👏🏾.” This cute exchange shared between the artist and her boo speaks not only to Megan’s cooking skills but also to their budding relationship and to the cultural staying power of Southern comfort food.

While Megan continues to dominate charts, stages, and brand partnerships, moments like these showcase another side of the “Hot Girl” rapper. Whether she’s delivering high-energy performances or a plate of catfish and spaghetti, our girl proves she knows how to keep both fans and her loved ones coming back for more.

Klay, you’re officially hooked!

