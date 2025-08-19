Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Sharon Stone has always been known for her candor, and her latest revelation is no exception. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her Nobody 2 co-star Bob Odenkirk, the 66-year-old actress was asked about a rumor that’s been circulating for years — did she really go on a date with rapper Nelly?

To the delight of Cohen and Odenkirk, Stone didn’t dodge the question. Instead, she laughed and confirmed, “Yes, I did.” When pressed on whether there was a second date, she admitted simply, “No, I did not.”

The unexpected pairing between the Basic Instinct star and the “Country Grammar” rapper may have been brief, but it reminded fans of Stone’s bold and unconventional approach to life and love.

Stone, who has been married twice — first to producer Michael Greenburg in the 1980s and later to journalist Phil Bronstein until 2004 — has largely kept her romantic life private in recent years. Instead, her focus has been on raising her three sons. She adopted her first son, Roan, in 2000, followed by Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006. Today, her children are young adults, and Stone often speaks with pride about the choice to prioritize motherhood over Hollywood.

In a 2023 interview, Stone reflected on that decision, saying she was “grateful that [she] chose motherhood as a healthy approach to life” rather than chasing fame in an industry that she felt didn’t prioritize her. Calling her sons “wonderful kids,” Stone made it clear that being their mother is her greatest accomplishment.

That doesn’t mean she hasn’t dipped her toe into dating. In fact, Stone has been refreshingly honest about her sometimes disastrous experiences. She once recalled meeting a man online who turned out to be a convicted felon, while another misrepresented himself so badly that she described him as “20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.”

Stone has said she doesn’t believe in keeping a checklist for the perfect partner. Instead, she believes love happens organically, often when least expected. “You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives,” she explained in a past interview. “That’s what people do when they don’t have relationships — they comfort themselves with the idea that they’re working toward something.”

For Stone, love isn’t about searching or strategizing. It’s about being open to connection, even if that sometimes means a date with someone as unexpected as Nelly.

