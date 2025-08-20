Unshaken & Unmoved: Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver Says She’s Unbothered Amid Receivership Order, Confidently Calls For Buyers To ‘Keep Clearing The Shelves’

Even as a judge placed the acclaimed Uncle Nearest brand under receivership amid a $108M loan dispute, its celebrated co-founder, Fawn Weaver, is assuring buyers there’s no cause for concern.

Despite being temporarily removed from direct control of the company, Weaver wrote on social media, “What we’re building is so much bigger than the current news cycle—so don’t be concerned or dissuaded.” She later followed up with another message, stating that she and her team remain unshaken and unmoved.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that the court’s decision to place it under receivership on August 14 came after lender Farm Credit alleged more than $108 million in defaulted loans, citing, in part, a $24 million loan increase based on inflated whiskey barrel inventory.



The outlet reports that Fawn and her husband, Keith, acknowledged the misrepresentation but pinned the blame on former CFO Mike Senzaki, claiming they had been deceived. It sounds like, however, that the judge was not on their side.

“Given that this $24 million was supposed to be secured by the illusory whiskey barrels, that these barrels do not exist strongly suggests that the loans are not adequately secured, particularly where almost all of Uncle Nearest’s other assets are already encumbered,” the court wrote.



Translation: the whiskey wasn’t in the warehouse, and the money is already gone.

Fawn Weaver Claps Back Online

Weaver hasn’t let the headlines tell the whole story.

On Instagram, she pushed back with a mix of humor and faith writing on Saturday, August 16:

“Headlines aren’t meant to tell the story. Hang tight and follow the court filings. I’m under a gag order (which I think is hilarious—because bottling up months of details just means that on the other side of this, it’ll be the greatest @nightcapwithfawn of all time ).”

She went further, adding:

“All jokes aside—on a scale of 1-to-10, my stress level has stayed around a 2–3 for all the weeks this has been going on… Not because I don’t care deeply, but because I know this is bigger than me. And because I believe God built me for just a time as this. I’m a steady leader. Unflappable. This is a blip on the radar. What we’re building is so much bigger than the current news cycle—so don’t be concerned or dissuaded.”

In a separate reply to a follower, Weaver emphasized that support isn’t the problem:

“A lack of support isn’t the issue. Our growth is stronger than nearly anyone else in Bourbon/American whiskey. But keep doing what you’re doing—as it lets our distributors and partners know we are stronger than ever.”

NewsOne reports that she also followed up with a detailed video, defiantly saying she’s “unshaken and unmoved” by the receivership while taking time to dispute “fake news.”

She also shut down reports that she and her husband no longer owned Uncle Nearest.

“Let me be clear. I built this company. I own this company, I run this company, and my leadership team—who have all been with me for six to eight years— are right here, building alongside me,” she said per NewsOne. “Our team remains unshaken and unmoved. If that ever changes, you’ll hear it directly from me, and I know you will respond accordingly. All major challenges are inevitable in ownership; that’s why so many tap out. And my number one piece of advice to would be entrepreneurs is, if you are of the quitting kind, don’t start, because entrepreneurialism will give you 100 reasons a day to quit. But strong leadership doesn’t panic. It keeps a steady, handy hand and moves forward.”

She also urged supporters to “clear the shelves” of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, promising she would overcome the accusations.

With conviction, Weaver stated, “Every bottle you move tells our distributors and partners the same thing: we’ve built one of the strongest and most resilient brands in American history.”

Her responses send a clear signal: the court may be appointing a receiver, but she’s still positioning herself as the steady hand of Uncle Nearest.

Uncle Nearest has been celebrated as one of the most successful Black-owned whiskey brands in U.S. history, with Weaver praised for her storytelling and commitment to honoring Nearest Green’s legacy. But with more than $108 million in loans at risk and questions of solvency in the courtroom, the brand is in uncharted waters.

The next step: The Lexington Herald Leader reports that both Farm Credit and the Weavers must submit candidates for a receiver by August 20 at midnight. That decision will determine who takes over daily operations while the case plays out.

What we’re seeing isn’t just a distillery dispute—it’s a clash between a Black-owned brand that built massive cultural capital and the cold weight of Wall Street money. The court’s ruling makes it plain: lenders want receipts, not legacy.

Still, Fawn Weaver isn’t backing down. If anything, she’s already setting up the next chapter—one where her leadership and storytelling might be the very thing that keeps Uncle Nearest alive.

