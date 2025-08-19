Listen Live
“Ketamine Queen” Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case

Published on August 19, 2025

Tournage De La Série Friends
Source: Mathieu Polak / Getty

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen,” has officially agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal charges linked to the October 28, 2023, overdose death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Sangha faces five federal counts: one for maintaining a drug-involved premises, three for distribution of ketamine, and one particularly severe count of ketamine distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

She admitted to supplying Perry with the fatal ketamine dose through intermediaries, after he had already sought the drug as an off-label treatment for depression. Prosecutors say she also encouraged deletion of incriminating messages following Perry’s death.

Sangha is the fifth and final individual implicated in the case to plead guilty.

Previously, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, director Erik Fleming, and physicians Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia all entered guilty pleas in connection with their roles in providing ketamine to Perry.

Though prosecutors could seek up to 45 years in prison, it’s expected they will request a lesser sentence.

Sangha, a dual U.S.–U.K. citizen, has been detained since her arrest in August 2024.

Matthew Perry, 54, known globally for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, tragically died at his Los Angeles residence. Official findings point to acute ketamine effects as the primary cause of death. In his final weeks, Perry had increasingly turned to illicit sources for ketamine, beyond what his legitimate healthcare providers would supply

