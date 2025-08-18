Listen Live
Pop Culture

Diddy's Companies Removed From Dawn Richard's Lawsuit

Diddy’s Companies Removed From Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit But Legal Fight Isn’t Over

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Diddy-Dirty Money Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" - June 4, 2010
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Diddy has been sneakily catching small legal victories since getting dismissed of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, and he may have just scored another.

Among the mounting lawsuits he faces, one comes from Dawn Richard, who participated in Making the Band 3 and later became a member of the Dirty—Dirty Money trio.

Related Stories

Now his former bandmate, who has long accused him of abuse and exploitation, is updating her complaint by dismissing 10 of the companies she initially named, according to documents reviewed by AllHipHop.

They include Daddy’s House Recording Studio, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, Bad Boy Records LLC, Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Productions Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Books Holdings Inc., 1169 Corp. (formerly Sean Combs Music Inc.), Sean Combs Capital LLC, CE OpCo LLC (formerly Combs Enterprises), and UMG Recordings Inc.

However, the fine print reveals that her legal team dismissed the claims without prejudice, which means she can refile. Plus, the complaint still names him, Harve Pierre, Janice Combs Publishing Holdings, Inc., Janice Combs Publishing LLC, and Love Records, Inc. 

Again proving the legal fight isn’t over, her lawyers say they plan to file a second amended complaint.

Diddy’s side did come away with a win, saying that she dropped her human trafficking claim and calls her continued fight “futile.”

Richard’s initial claims were filed at the beginning of the year in a $3.5 million lawsuit against the Hip-Hop figure, and also accused him of forced labor. She alleged nightmarish conditions, like being trapped in a Maybach with him while she was berated, and being groped and forced to strip during rehearsals.

In return, Diddy’s team downplayed her allegations, saying that “Even if the outrageous facts alleged were true (they are not), they do not support Richard’s claims” and at most she can allege being “underpaid and subjected to difficult work conditions, which do not constitute forced labor.”

Plus, even if the alleged claims are valid, many of them date back to 2007 to 2011, which means they’ve passed the statute of limitations.

Diddy’s Companies Removed From Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit But Legal Fight Isn’t Over  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close