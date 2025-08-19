Tamisha Guy Founded HUE TAPE To Fill The Lack Of Melanin-Friendly Kinesiology Tape

Source: SheDidThat. / Courtesy Of Talent

From the stage to the spotlight, Tamisha Guy brings her artistry and innovation into everything she does. As a celebrated performer, educator at Barnard College, and founder of HUETAPE, Tamisha transforms her dance-floor challenges into empowering solutions. After years of struggling to find kinesiology tape that matched her melanated skin tone – and relying on laborious routines like applying makeup over mismatched tape – she invented HUE TAPE in 2019 to meet that gap with elegance and integrity.

HUETAPE isn’t just functional – it’s beautifully intentional. The brand offers medical-grade, skin-toned kinesiology tape designed for artists, athletes, and active individuals who deserve both performance support and authentic representation. HUETAPE isn’t just about utility – it celebrates the diversity of skin tones and honors the powerful connection between visibility and confidence.

Now, as part of the New York Liberty’s celebration of women who lead with creativity and purpose, we’re proud to shine a light on Tamisha’s journey – from dancer to innovator, from expressive movement to transformative design. Her story is a testament to how passion and perseverance can turn friction into freedom – and how art can inspire us all.

HB: HUETAPE has been making waves for reimagining athletic support for women of color. What inspired you to create a brand that centers inclusivity in such a tangible way?

Tamisha Guy: The inspiration behind creating a brand like HUETAPE stems from a deep understanding of the challenges faced by individuals of color in the athletic and wellness space. For far too long, many popular athletic brands have

overlooked the diverse range of skin tones that exist, often resulting in products that don’t feel inclusive or supportive for everyone. As someone who has always valued inclusivity and representation, I wanted to create a product that not only performs well but also resonates with a broader audience. Kinesiology tape is a vital tool for athletes and active individuals, and it should be available in shades that reflect their skin tones. By offering a range of skin tone options, we aim to empower melanated individuals and all people to help them feel seen, valued, and supported in their athletic pursuits. Ultimately, HUETAPE is about more than just kinesiology tape; it’s about challenging the status quo and promoting diversity within the athletic community. We believe that everyone deserves

quality products that cater to their unique needs and that representation matters in every aspect of life, including sports and wellness.

HB: Representation in sportswear has often been overlooked, especially for Black women athletes. How do you see HUETAPE filling that gap?

Tamisha Guy: At HUETAPE, we recognize that representation in sportswear, particularly for melanated athletes, has been significantly overlooked. Our mission is to fill this gap by providing high-quality skin tone kinesiology tape and other skin toned products that caters specifically to their diverse needs.. We aim to create products that not only perform effectively but also resonate with the identities of our users. By offering a range of shades that reflect various skin tones, we ensure that every athlete and individual feels seen and supported in their journey. Our tape is designed to help enhance performance, recovery, and overall well-being while also allowing athletes to express their

individuality. We are committed to raising awareness about the importance of inclusivity in sports and beyond. We believe that when athletes see themselves represented in the products they use, it fosters a sense of belonging and

empowerment. By prioritizing diversity in our offerings, we hope to inspire other brands to follow suit, ultimately leading to a more inclusive athletic community where all athletes can thrive.

HB: As a founder, what was the biggest challenge you faced bringing HUETAPE from concept to reality – and how did you push through?

Tamisha Guy: As the founder of HUETAPE, one of the biggest challenges I faced in bringing our product from concept to reality was finding a manufacturer who was willing to collaborate with us. In the early stages, we encountered numerous manufacturers who said no, citing concerns about feasibility, cost, and the complexity of producing our specific skin tone colors. It was disheartening to hear “it’s not possible” so many times, especially when we were so passionate about creating a product that would serve the unique needs of our community. To push through this challenge, I dedicated myself to extensive research and connected with numerous manufacturers from all over the world.

I remained hopeful and persistent, continuously seeking out potential partners who would understand our vision and be willing to take a chance on us. Ultimately, we found a manufacturer who believed in our mission and was excited to work with us. This partnership has been invaluable, and we’ve built a strong working relationship that we hope will continue to grow as we expand the HUETAPE brand. It’s a testament to the importance of resilience and determination in the face of obstacles, and I was proud to see the vision come to life.

HB: POWER PLAYS is all about celebrating women who are changing the game. What does “power” mean to you in the context of entrepreneurship and innovation?

Tamisha Guy: To me, power in the context of entrepreneurship and innovation is all about recognizing and embracing your own value and the unique contributions you can make to the world. It means believing in your voice and understandin that you have something significant to offer that can address the needs of your community, market, or target audience. Power also involves leaning into your creativity and imagination. It’s about understanding that innovative ideas can come from thinking outside the box, and that there is always room for fresh perspectives and solutions. No matter how unconventional your idea may seem, if it resonates with a need or a pain point that many others share, it has the potential to make a real impact.

Ultimately, power lies in self-belief and conviction in your vision. It’s about trusting that what you’re creating matters, and that it can bring value to others. When you harness that belief and channel it into your work, you empower not only yourself but also those around you, inspiring a wave of change and innovation that can transform the landscape of entrepreneurship.

HB: You’re building a brand in an industry dominated by legacy players. How do you stay confident and competitive in that kind of space?

Tamisha Guy: Building a brand in an industry dominated by legacy players can indeed be daunting, but I maintain confidence by focusing on our unique mission and the value we bring to the table. At HUETAPE, we are dedicated to creating products that cater to the diverse needs of all individuals, particularly those with darker skin tones. This commitment inclusivity and representation is our differentiator in a market that often overlooks these crucial aspects.

I believe there’s a significant lane for us because we’re addressing a gap that has not been fully recognized in the larger sports industry. Many individuals have felt unseen and unheard, and by prioritizing their needs, we’re not just creating a product; we’re fostering a community where everyone feels valued. This insight fuels my confidence, as I know that. There is a substantial demographic seeking support and representation. Our focus is on celebrating and advocating for individuals of all hues, and that mission keeps us grounded. It’s not about competing with legacy brands on their terms; it’s about carving out our space by offering something meaningful that resonates with our audience.

In essence, my confidence stems from the belief that we have a vital role to play in this industry. I know that the products we develop will meet the needs of those who have been historically overlooked, and that there are people out there who are ready to embrace what we offer. By staying true to our mission and remaining committed to our vision, we are not just participants in the industry; we are changemakers.

HB: Many of our readers are aspiring founders themselves. What’s one lesson you’ve learned about leadership that you wish you knew when you started HUETAPE?

Tamisha Guy: One of the key lessons I’ve learned about leadership, which I wish I had known when I started, is the importance of knowing when to say no. In the early stages of building HUETAPE, it was tempting to seize every opportunity that came our way, especially when they sound exciting or promising. However, I quickly realized that not every opportunity aligns with our mission or is the right fit for our current stage of growth. Understanding when to decline an opportunity is crucial for maintaining focus and ensuring that our energy and resources are directed toward what truly matters for our business.

It’s essential to evaluate each opportunity critically and consider whether it aligns with our goals and values. This discernment helps in prioritizing our efforts and making strategic decisions that support our long-term vision. This lesson in leadership has taught me that it’s okay to pass on certain opportunities, even if they seem appealing. By doing so, we create space for the initiatives that will truly drive our growth and allow us to build a strong foundation for the future. As we continue to evolve as a company, this ability to differentiate between what is necessary and what may be a distraction has been invaluable in guiding our journey.

HB: Looking ahead, how do you envision HUETAPE impacting not just athletes, but the broader conversation around diversity and inclusion in sports and wellness?

I envision HUETAPE making a significant impact not just for athletes, but also in the broader conversation surrounding diversity and inclusion in sports and wellness. With confidence and humility, I see our company becoming a household name, known for creating skin tone products that cater to people from all backgrounds and skin tones. Our mission is to ensure that everyone feels seen, represented, and cared for. Diversity and inclusion in sports and wellness are crucial, and there is a pressing need for more representation in this space. We aim to shake things up and leave our mark by demonstrating that skin tone products which support all individuals are not only necessary but essential. For far too long, the industry has offered limited options, often providing just one shade of “nude” or “beige,” which fails to recognize the diversity of skin tones. Many individuals, particularly those with darker hues, have had to make do with what was available, while the industry has largely remained unchanged.

Through our initiatives and offerings, we want to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in sports and wellness. Our products are designed to support individuals not only in their athletic pursuits but also in their daily lives, helping them feel confident and empowered. We believe that everyone deserves the tools and resources to pursue excellence, no matter their background. Ultimately, we aspire to be a catalyst for change in the sports and wellness industry, advocating for a more inclusive environment where all individuals feel valued. By leading this charge, we hope to inspire other brands to follow suit, fostering a culture that prioritizes representation and celebrates the diverse experiences of all athletes. We are committed to making a lasting impact and driving the conversation forward around the importance of diversity and inclusion in our industry.

