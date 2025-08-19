Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A coal train hauling 28 cars derailed Sunday afternoon in Halifax County, North Carolina, disrupting travel along the East Coast. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. near the town of Enfield, close to the Binderholz industrial facility. Local officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, and CSX, the rail company, said there were no hazardous spills linked to the derailment. The exact cause of the train leaving the tracks has not yet been determined.

By Monday morning, NC crews were working to reopen the line, but the blocked tracks forced Amtrak to adjust or cancel several of its passenger services. Among the routes affected were the Auto Train between Virginia and Florida, the Silver Meteor service running from New York to Florida, and the Floridian line that connects Chicago to Florida. Rail officials said they were aiming to clear the tracks “as safely and quickly as possible” to restore normal operations.

NC Train Derailment Forces Amtrak Cancellations Across East Coast was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com