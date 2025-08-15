Listen Live
Entertainment

Walter Lathan Talks The Return of The Original Kings of Comedy

Walter Lathan Talks The Return of The Original Kings of Comedy To Theaters

Celebrate 25 years of timeless comedy! Catch The Original Kings of Comedy re-release in stunning 4K. Get your tickets today!

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Walter Latham Interview Thumbnail
Source: Radio One Digital / Walter Latham


The legendary Original Kings of Comedy is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special re-release in theaters, now digitally remastered in stunning 4K. This milestone offers fans—new and old—a chance to relive the magic of one of comedy’s most enduring cultural moments. The tour-turned-film, originally helmed by Walter Latham and directed by Spike Lee, captured an unparalleled era in stand-up comedy and showcased the comedic brilliance of Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley.

Film producer Walter Latham, a pivotal figure in promoting groundbreaking comedy acts, joined 105.3 RNB’s Rae Styles to discuss this exciting return. Reflecting on the film’s historic impact, Latham remarked on its continued relevance, saying, “To still be celebrated 25 years later is a big deal.” The re-release not only commemorates the tour’s groundbreaking success but also showcases the vibrant energy of the original Charlotte audience, the birthplace of this cultural phenomenon.

Bringing The Original Kings of Comedy back to theaters was no small feat. Latham revealed his five-year effort to convince Paramount to greenlight the anniversary project. Their collaboration with Latham Entertainment ensures that fans everywhere can enjoy a revitalized cinematic experience. “Even if you’ve seen it before, viewing it in theaters is a whole different thrill,” Latham added excitedly.

To join the celebration, fans can easily secure tickets. Simply visit Walter Latham’s official Facebook page and follow the links for your city. Screenings are available now through August 21.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering it for the first time, this remastered release of The Original Kings of Comedy delivers timeless comedy that continues to set the gold standard. Don’t miss your chance to laugh along with the kings once more!

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close