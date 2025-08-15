Walter Lathan Talks The Return of The Original Kings of Comedy To Theaters

Source: Radio One Digital / Walter Latham





The legendary Original Kings of Comedy is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special re-release in theaters, now digitally remastered in stunning 4K. This milestone offers fans—new and old—a chance to relive the magic of one of comedy’s most enduring cultural moments. The tour-turned-film, originally helmed by Walter Latham and directed by Spike Lee, captured an unparalleled era in stand-up comedy and showcased the comedic brilliance of Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley.

Film producer Walter Latham, a pivotal figure in promoting groundbreaking comedy acts, joined 105.3 RNB’s Rae Styles to discuss this exciting return. Reflecting on the film’s historic impact, Latham remarked on its continued relevance, saying, “To still be celebrated 25 years later is a big deal.” The re-release not only commemorates the tour’s groundbreaking success but also showcases the vibrant energy of the original Charlotte audience, the birthplace of this cultural phenomenon.

Bringing The Original Kings of Comedy back to theaters was no small feat. Latham revealed his five-year effort to convince Paramount to greenlight the anniversary project. Their collaboration with Latham Entertainment ensures that fans everywhere can enjoy a revitalized cinematic experience. “Even if you’ve seen it before, viewing it in theaters is a whole different thrill,” Latham added excitedly.

To join the celebration, fans can easily secure tickets. Simply visit Walter Latham’s official Facebook page and follow the links for your city. Screenings are available now through August 21.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering it for the first time, this remastered release of The Original Kings of Comedy delivers timeless comedy that continues to set the gold standard. Don’t miss your chance to laugh along with the kings once more!