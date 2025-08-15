Listen Live
Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Will Receive Award During Harlem Week

Busta Rhymes Will Receive Hip Hop Icon Award During Harlem Week

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Post Reception For Busta Rhymes' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 51st annual Harlem Week is in full swing, celebrating the rich culture, history, and resilience of the city with a packed schedule of live and virtual events. This year’s festivities, themed “Celebrate Our Magic,” continue the tradition of honoring individuals who have made significant cultural contributions. One of this year’s most anticipated moments will be the presentation of the Hip Hop Icon Award to Busta Rhymes. Read more and find out how to attend inside.

The award will be presented during Harlem Day on Sunday (August 17), which is the grand finale of Harlem Week. Known for his lightning-fast lyrical delivery, explosive stage presence, and three decades of hits, Busta has solidified himself as one of hip hop’s most influential figures. The Brooklyn-born rapper, songwriter, and record producer has received multiple Grammy nominations, earned platinum and gold albums, and collaborated with legends across genres.

Related Stories

Harlem Week organizers selected Busta Rhymes for the Hip Hop Icon Award to recognize not only his artistic achievements but also his enduring influence on the culture and his commitment to representing New York City on the global stage. His dynamic performances, innovative videos, and unapologetic creativity have inspired generations of artists.

Harlem Day itself will be an all-day celebration, featuring three stages of live entertainment, the Harlem Health Village, Harlem Broadway Row, and a vibrant marketplace of hundreds of vendors offering food, art, crafts, and fashion. Attendees will enjoy performances spanning jazz, R&B, gospel, reggae, soca, Latin, and, of course, hip hop. Alongside Busta’s recognition, the day will include tributes to Congressman Charles B. Rangel, Dr. Hazel Dukes, and the late Harry Belafonte, as well as a Quincy Jones musical salute by Ray Chew.

Since its founding in 1974 by the late Hon. Percy Sutton, the week has grown from a single-day event to a multi-week festival attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from across the globe. Its mission has remained the same: to uplift Harlem through cultural programming, economic development, and community pride.

This year’s event lineup also includes the NYC Jobs & Career Fair, the Black Health Matters Summit, Summer in the City festivities, and an urban fashion show tribute to Harlem icon Momma Z. The celebration blends tradition and innovation, uniting generations under the banner of Harlem’s enduring magic.

Busta Rhymes’ honor at Harlem Week 2025 not only cements his place among hip hop’s elite but also emphasizes Harlem’s pivotal role in shaping the genre’s legacy.

Check out the full schedule of Harlem Week’s events here.

Busta Rhymes Will Receive Hip Hop Icon Award During Harlem Week  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close