Tommy’s Last Run: Starz Sets Final Season Premiere Date For Power Book IV: Force

Source: Courtesy / Starz

Starz announced that the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force will debut this Fall. Read more about the upcoming season and find out more about its’ release date inside.

The final season of Power Book IV: Force marks the end of Tommy Egan’s (Joseph Sikora) turbulent journey through Chicago’s ruthless drug underworld. Season three finds Tommy with an ever-expanding list of enemies, from federal investigators closing in to rival gangs eager to take him down. Facing mounting threats, Tommy must navigate shifting alliances and deadly betrayals as he works to solidify his control of the city’s drug trade. He attempts to manage all these things while still trying to protect those closest to him.

Returning alongside Sikora are Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath) as Diamond Sampson, Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Snowfall) as Jenard Sampson, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (Snowfall, Queen of the South) as Miguel Garcia, and Adrienne Walker (Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI) as Shanti “Showstopper” Page. Additional cast members include Miriam A. Hyman (The Chi, The Laundromat) as U.S. Attorney Stacy Marks, Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break, The Beast) as JP, and Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi) as D-Mac.

Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded Power universe, following the hit original Power and its spin-offs. The final season is led by showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon (Power, Euphoria). The series is executive produced by Power creator Courtney A. Kemp through End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, with Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serving as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

The Power universe has become one of Starz’s most successful franchises, blending gritty street drama with complex character arcs. Since its debut, Force has explored Tommy’s evolution from New York enforcer to a major player in Chicago, delivering high-stakes drama, explosive action, and the kind of tense confrontations that have kept fans hooked for nearly a decade across the franchise.

With season three promising intense confrontations, shocking twists, and the conclusion to Tommy Egan’s saga, Starz is urging fans to join the conversation online using #PowerForce, #PowerTV, and #STARZ.

Power Book IV: Force premieres Friday, November 7, streaming at midnight on the Starz app and available on all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Tommy’s Last Run: Starz Sets Final Season Premiere Date For Power Book IV: Force was originally published on globalgrind.com