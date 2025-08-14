Offset Admits Fault in Cardi B Fallout: ‘I F*cked Up’

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Offset is publicly taking ownership of the mistakes that contributed to his breakup with Cardi B, speaking with unusual openness about the strain in their marriage.

In a candid conversation with Ebro, the Migos rapper didn’t shy away from acknowledging his missteps. “I f*cked up… I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey,” Offset said. “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen.”

The comments come as the pair navigate the legal end of their nearly seven-year marriage. TMZ reports that Cardi filed for divorce after a long period of disconnect, with sources saying “it’s been a long time in coming.” The couple, who share three children, have weathered public ups and downs over the years, but this time, the separation seems final.

Back in December, Cardi went on Instagram Live to confirm what fans had already been speculating. “I’ve been single for a minute now. I just didn’t know how to tell the world,” she revealed. At the time, she didn’t go into detail about what led to the split, but her comments made it clear that the relationship had been over privately for some time.

Now, the divorce proceedings are adding another layer of complexity. Earlier this month, Offset filed an amended divorce response asking for spousal support from Cardi—though he didn’t specify an amount. The move is notable given Cardi’s estimated net worth of $80–100 million compared to Offset’s reported $30 million. He’s also requesting joint custody of their children, with Cardi’s home serving as their primary residence.

Despite the financial requests, both Offset and Cardi have agreed to pay their own legal fees, suggesting that while emotions are involved, they’re at least aligned on some aspects of the process.

Offset’s willingness to publicly admit fault is a rare moment of vulnerability in a celebrity breakup, but whether it leads to reconciliation or simply a more peaceful co-parenting arrangement remains to be seen.

