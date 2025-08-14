Listen Live
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi "Hated Every Minute" Of Testifying In Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi Reveals He “Hated Every Minute” Of Testifying In Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi sat down with the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, and briefly spoke about testifying against Diddy.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Rapper Kid Cudi has always shied away from media attention and would rather let his catalogue speak for itself, but lately, he’s been getting more time in the spotlight, whether he likes it or not.

The 41-year-old is currently promoting his book, Cudi: The Memoir, and while doing so, he’s also been asked about the last time he was peppered with questions, which was earlier this year when he was subpoenaed to testify against Diddy in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Related Stories

During a recent conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he admitted to host Alex Cooper that he felt uneasy on the stand. 

I was just there because I had to be,” he said. “I hated every minute of it.”

But he goes on to explain that he found solace in knowing that he was doing it for Cassie.

“I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy because I know she was living a nightmare,” he said. “And I was just there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair.”

When he testified, he told the horrifying stories of how Diddy treated him when he found out he’d been dating Cassie. He remembers the Bad Boy CEO breaking into his home and locking his dog in a bathroom. During another incident, Cudi alleges that Diddy tossed a Molotov cocktail at his Porsche, which set it on fire.

That’s when Cudi decided to end his short-lived relationship with Cassie out of fear of continued violence, and remembers confronting Diddy about the attempted car bombing, saying he was standing “with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain.”

At the trial’s conclusion, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering but found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which carries a few years in prison.

Despite several attempts to get out on a $50 million bond and remain confined to his Miami mansion, he is still in a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting an Oct. 3 sentencing date.

See social media’s reaction to him testifiying below.

Kid Cudi Reveals He “Hated Every Minute” Of Testifying In Diddy Trial  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close