Listen Live
Entertainment

BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards

BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
2025 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Honorees
Source: Courtesy / BMI

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards is set to be a night of star power and celebration as two of music’s biggest forces receive top honors for their groundbreaking contributions to the genre. The awards plans to honor rappers, T-Pain and GloRilla this year. Read more about the festivities inside.

Grammy award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain will be presented with the prestigious BMI President’s Award, recognizing his unparalleled impact on contemporary music. Known for pioneering the use of auto-tune as an expressive tool, T-Pain’s catalog spans chart-topping hits, unforgettable collaborations, and songwriting contributions that have influenced a generation of artists.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, rap’s rising powerhouse GloRilla will receive the BMI Impact Award, honoring her rapid ascent and undeniable presence in the industry. The multi-platinum artist has carved a space for herself with unapologetic lyrics, anthemic delivery, and a cultural influence that resonates far beyond the charts.

This year’s ceremony will also celebrate the songwriters and publishers behind some of the most-performed tracks in the United States from BMI’s repertoire of over 22.4 million works. Hits such as “CARNIVAL,” “FTCU,” “Get It Sexyy,” “Never Lose Me,” “Not Like Us,” “Surround Sound,” and “Wanna Be” will be in the spotlight, with many of their creators in attendance. Expected guests include ATL Jacob, Baby Tate, BigXthaPlug, Dougie F, Earlonthebeat, Flo Milli, Soulja Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, Eric Bellinger, Lucky Daye, and Star Bandz, alongside the night’s honorees.

The private, invitation-only event will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Creative & Revenue Officer Mike Steinberg, and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

In addition to celebrating T-Pain and GloRilla, the ceremony will name BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, Publisher of the Year, and Top Producers. The evening promises to be a testament to the creativity, innovation, and enduring influence of the artists shaping the sound of R&B and hip-hop today.

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards will take place Thursday, August 28, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

With two trailblazers at the center of the celebration and a guest list stacked with hitmakers, the night will be a momentous occasion for the music industry.

BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close