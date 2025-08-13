Charlotte High School Basketball Standout Signs Landmark NIL Deal

The Washington Post

Bryce Slay, a standout basketball player from Charlotte, has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, just ahead of his freshman season at Marshall University in West Virginia.

According to WCNC, the agreement marks one of the company’s first major NIL deals with a Charlotte high school graduate and coincides with the brand’s expansion into the Queen City market.

Slay will continue a family legacy at Marshall, where his mother, Celeste, competed in track and field and his father, Tamar, played basketball before advancing to the NBA. Both parents played key roles in initiating the NIL deal and have been central to Slay’s athletic development.

Slay has been coached by his father, a former Charlotte Bobcat, throughout his life.

Click here to read the full story