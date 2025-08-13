Charlotte High School Basketball Standout Signs Landmark NIL Deal
Bryce Slay, a standout basketball player from Charlotte, has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, just ahead of his freshman season at Marshall University in West Virginia.
According to WCNC, the agreement marks one of the company’s first major NIL deals with a Charlotte high school graduate and coincides with the brand’s expansion into the Queen City market.
Slay will continue a family legacy at Marshall, where his mother, Celeste, competed in track and field and his father, Tamar, played basketball before advancing to the NBA. Both parents played key roles in initiating the NIL deal and have been central to Slay’s athletic development.
Slay has been coached by his father, a former Charlotte Bobcat, throughout his life.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County