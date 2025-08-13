August Marks National Civility Month, Promoting Respect and Kindness
August is National Civility Month, a time set aside to encourage respectful dialogue, thoughtful behavior and greater kindness in daily interactions.
Launched to promote positive social conduct, the monthlong observance urges individuals, workplaces, and communities to reflect on how civility can improve relationships and reduce conflict.
Organizations and schools are using the month to host workshops, community events, and awareness campaigns focused on empathy, listening, and constructive communication.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County