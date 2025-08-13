Listen Live
Bojangles Expanding to NYC

Published on August 13, 2025

Bojangles Famous Chicken n Biscuits in Muhlenberg Township . Photo by Lauren A. Little 9/27/2018
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Bojangles is bringing its signature Southern flavor to the New York City area with plans to open more than 50 restaurants in the region, the company announced Wednesday.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte-based chicken and biscuit chain will open 20 locations in New York City over the next decade, starting with its first restaurant in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood this winter. Construction is already underway, Bojangles said.

As part of its broader push into the Northeast, the company has also signed a deal with a franchisee to open 35 additional locations across New Jersey.

For the full story, click here

