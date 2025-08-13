August Marks National Immunization Awareness Month
Health officials are reminding Americans that August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of routine vaccinations for people of all ages.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says staying up to date on immunizations helps prevent the spread of serious diseases like measles, whooping cough and the flu. Officials are urging parents to check their children’s vaccine schedules ahead of the new school year.
The CDC also encourages adults to speak with their healthcare providers about recommended vaccines, including COVID-19 and RSV shots.
