Listen Live
Local

August Marks National Immunization Awareness Month

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
National Immunization Awareness Month background, banner or poster design template. observed every year in August. Holiday concept. Use to any Template, card, poster, placard, template.
Neelrong28

Health officials are reminding Americans that August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of routine vaccinations for people of all ages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says staying up to date on immunizations helps prevent the spread of serious diseases like measles, whooping cough and the flu. Officials are urging parents to check their children’s vaccine schedules ahead of the new school year.

The CDC also encourages adults to speak with their healthcare providers about recommended vaccines, including COVID-19 and RSV shots.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close