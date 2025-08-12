What Happened To Giovanni Pelletier? Family Demands Answers After Teen’s Body Reportedly Found In Pond

Source: People

The family of Giovanni Pelletier is struggling to put the pieces together behind his mysterious death.

On Aug. 9, Bridgette Pelletier, the 18-year-old’s mother, took to Facebook to confirm his death, one day after authorities found a decomposing body in a retention pond near Interstate 75 at State Road 70, in Manatee County, Florida. Alarmingly, it was discovered in the same area where the teen was last seen traveling en route to Brevard County, according to WFTV 9.

“My son was recently found after a desperate search by OUR FAMILY ALONE, and we are still facing an active investigation into his death,” Bridgette penned. “I am living every parent’s worst nightmare, trying to find the strength to give him the goodbye he deserves. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we try to navigate this for his 4 younger siblings.”

The Pelletier family noted in a Change.org petition that “a family friend” found Giovanni’s body—not law enforcement—following their grueling seven-day search. They are now demanding that the FBI get involved to help them fill in the gaps behind the teen’s shocking death.

“This case spans multiple counties, involves suspected gang affiliations, and may include interstate elements — all reasons why the FBI should be involved,” the campaign stated. “Without proper investigation, key evidence may be lost forever, and those responsible may never be held accountable. Allowing misinformation and investigative gaps to stand sets a dangerous precedent for every missing person case in Florida and beyond.”



Authorities from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office told People they “preliminarily determined” that the remains were Giovanni’s, as they were “too decomposed” for a positive identification from medical examiners, reported ABC 11. Notably, officials said there was no immediate evidence of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation is still ongoing.

It all started with a distressing text message.

Giovanni disappeared Friday, Aug. 1, after traveling to Florida with his mother, her fiancé Jeremy Brown, and his siblings. Before the trip, Giovanni had joined a text chat with relatives on his father’s side, arranging for some cousins to pick him up in Englewood and take him to his grandfather’s home in Brevard County—over three hours away. According to ABC News, Giovanni was hoping to reconnect with relatives on his biological father’s side. Desiree Pelletier, Giovanni’s aunt and his mother’s sister, shared that while he couldn’t visit his father—who is currently incarcerated—he had arranged to meet with three of his cousins from that side of the family.

Within 30 minutes of being picked up, Giovanni texted his mother—who had been asleep while studying for her pharmacy board exam—one chilling message: “Mom, help.” Giovanni’s mother, Bridgette, told People she had been hesitant about him going alone but wanted to support his effort to reconnect with family. Later, she received a voicemail from Giovanni’s paternal grandfather alleging there had been an altercation and that the cousins left him on the side of the road in Bradenton, Manatee County.

Bridgette later learned that one cousin claimed the group had smoked marijuana and that Giovanni, a recent graduate of Fuquay-Varina High School, became panicked and aggressive. According to that account, Giovanni allegedly pulled a knife out during a confrontation with his cousin on the side of the road, before running off after the family member took it from him. Bridgette, however, said that the behavior was completely out of character for her son and believes he may have felt threatened and outnumbered.

Retired FBI Special Agent Frank Brostrom told ABC 11 during an Aug. 9 interview that the autopsy results will likely provide more insight into what happened to Giovanni.

“Maybe he had some kind of episode and panicked, ran out of the car, and you know, fell into the water somehow,” Brostrom speculated. “It just sounds very hokey that that would be the situation, but the fact that he called asking for help several times with different family members is something that they really are probably focusing on.”

Brostrom also noted that the cousins who were with Giovanni before his death must be thoroughly investigated before they can be ruled out in any way.

“My question would be, why didn’t you call the police? Why didn’t you call the family?” the former FBI official explained. “How long was it before they actually talked to the family to say he’s not missing? ‘Here’s what happened.’ The timeline is going to be crucial on that.”

The Pelletier family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs connected to the ongoing investigation and additional funds for food and housing as they struggle to make sense of the 18-year-old’s tragic passing.

“Giovanni is smart, kind, and full of life. He didn’t deserve this,” the campaign read.

As of Aug. 12, the campaign has raised $29, 834, still shy of its $40,000.

