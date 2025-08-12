Porsha Williams’ $7M Mansion Hit With Lien Over Simon Guobadia’s Debt

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The fallout from Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s short-lived marriage isn’t over—especially when it comes to money.

Williams, 44, and Guobadia, 61, divorced in June 2024 after just 15 months of marriage. But weeks later, court filings revealed that Guobadia’s former divorce lawyer, Onyema Farrey, says he’s still owed a staggering $205,884.25 for legal work during the split.

On June 10, Farrey filed an attorney’s lien against the couple’s former marital home—a massive 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate in Georgia spanning over 15,000 square feet and valued at roughly $7.3 million. While the house is legally tied to Guobadia, Williams has been living there since the court granted her temporary exclusive use earlier this year. That request came just weeks after she filed for divorce in February.

The divorce itself was filled with disputes, particularly over their prenuptial agreement. Williams pushed to have the prenup enforced, while Guobadia fought to have it thrown out, claiming she misled him during negotiations. According to him, Williams had promised she would leave reality television to focus on being a stay-at-home mother, only to later return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But the court wasn’t convinced. In its June 11 ruling, the judge made it clear that Williams’ long-running TV career was no secret when the couple wed—and that nothing in the prenup required her to stay off television. “The Court finds that [Williams] has been a reality TV celebrity for years, which was well known to Husband at the time of negotiating the Prenuptial Agreement,” the order read. The judge concluded that Guobadia’s claims of misrepresentation were without merit.

The divorce came just days after Guobadia was deported to Nigeria due to immigration issues—an event he claimed tanked the value of his company, Simcol, from $296 million to zero. The court, however, said his testimony was “inconsistent and lacks credibility,” noting that he had often lived abroad while running the business successfully in the past.

With the prenup upheld, Williams retained possession of the home. But with the newly filed lien, the $7.3 million mansion is now tied up in Guobadia’s unpaid legal debt—a final reminder that their high-profile breakup still has financial strings attached.

