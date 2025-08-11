Listen Live
Tropical Storm Erin May Strengthen into Major Hurricane

Published on August 11, 2025

Tropical Storm Erin has developed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm formed off the west coast of Africa and is projected to move westward across the Atlantic toward the Americas.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, August 11, Erin had sustained winds of 45 mph and was traveling west at 20 mph, positioned several thousand miles from the U.S. mainland.

According to WBTV, forecasters expect Erin to strengthen in the coming days. If current trends continue, it could reach major hurricane status by Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds potentially exceeding 110 mph.

