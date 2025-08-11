Listen Live
Local

August Marks Black Business Month, Celebrating Growth and Resilience

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Credit for small busineses
kate_sept2004

August is Black Business Month in the United States, a time dedicated to celebrating and supporting Black entrepreneurs and the economic contributions of Black-owned businesses nationwide.

Founded in 2004, the month highlights both the progress and challenges faced by Black business owners. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Black-owned businesses have seen steady growth, particularly in the tech, beauty, and food industries, yet continue to face disparities in access to capital and resources.

Community leaders and advocates are using the month to spotlight local businesses, promote investment, and push for equitable economic policies.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close