August Marks Black Business Month, Celebrating Growth and Resilience
August is Black Business Month in the United States, a time dedicated to celebrating and supporting Black entrepreneurs and the economic contributions of Black-owned businesses nationwide.
Founded in 2004, the month highlights both the progress and challenges faced by Black business owners. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Black-owned businesses have seen steady growth, particularly in the tech, beauty, and food industries, yet continue to face disparities in access to capital and resources.
Community leaders and advocates are using the month to spotlight local businesses, promote investment, and push for equitable economic policies.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County