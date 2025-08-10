Listen Live
Rising Animal Costs Forcing Owners to Give Up Their Pets

Published on August 10, 2025

The economy is impacting pets as well, with a nationwide rise in the number of animals being surrendered to shelters. According to WCCB, one major factor is the increasing cost of pet ownership.

A study by the Bank of America Institute found that prices for veterinary care and grooming have surged 42% since 2019, while the cost of pet food and treats has increased by 22% over the same period.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, rising expenses for medical supplies, utilities, and pharmaceuticals are leading vets to raise their fees. However, pet owners can take steps to reduce these costs.

Animal Care & Control (ACC) supports pet owners by offering free vaccine drive-thrus. Their next rabies vaccine drive-thru is scheduled for Saturday, August 9th, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at 2725 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217. ACC hosts vaccine drive-thrus on the second Saturday of every month.

