Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte
Carolina Panthers rookie defensive tackle Cam Jackson will be making a local appearance on Sunday, August 10, from 12 to 2 p.m. at GameStop, located at 8925 J M Keynes Drive.
According to WCCB, fans will have the chance to meet Jackson, snap photos, and help celebrate the upcoming release of Madden NFL 26, which officially launches on August 14.
