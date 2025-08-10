$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

EvgeniyShkolenko

W.P. Grier Middle School look brand new following a $56 million remodel replacing the original building from the 1950s.

According to WCCB, Gaston County Schools Superintendent Morgen Houshard said student safety remains a top priority. This year, all students at Grier Middle will pass through metal detectors daily, moving away from previous random screenings.

Additionally, North Carolina’s statewide classroom cellphone ban is set to take effect at the beginning of 2026.

For the full story, click here