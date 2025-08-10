$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County
W.P. Grier Middle School look brand new following a $56 million remodel replacing the original building from the 1950s.
According to WCCB, Gaston County Schools Superintendent Morgen Houshard said student safety remains a top priority. This year, all students at Grier Middle will pass through metal detectors daily, moving away from previous random screenings.
Additionally, North Carolina’s statewide classroom cellphone ban is set to take effect at the beginning of 2026.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County