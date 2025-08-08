Listen Live
Diddy's Lawyers May Ask For Home Confinement To Avoid Prison Time

Diddy’s Lawyers May Ask For Home Confinement To Miami Mansion To Avoid Prison Time

Marc Agnifilo, one of Diddy’s lawyers who spoke with TMZ, noted that asking the judge for home confinement was on the table. 

Published on August 8, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Disgraced rap mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who was recently found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, probably won’t be seeing much more jail time. 

According to Marc Agnifilo, one of Diddy’s lawyers who spoke with TMZ, the best ad-libber since Pete Rock, will probably be looking at 1 to 3 more years of confinement and his lawyer is hoping that will be home confinement. 

Agnifilo told TMZ that Diddy wants to get therapy for his anger and substance abuse issues, but adds that prisons are the ideal place for this to happen, as they are overcrowded and generally don’t focus many resources on rehabilitation. 

Agnifilo played coy when asked whether he would ask the judge to sentence the fallen mega star to home confinement. Not wanting to tip his hand, Agnifilo noted that it’s on the table. 

After noting that home confinement was a “possibility,” Agnifilo noted that he’s putting together a team of providers “outside” to aid Diddy with professional help, and therapy would be a condition for “supervised release.”

Diddy confided in Agnifilo that he’s been dealing with demons his whole life and knows that he needs help. The New York Post notes that if Diddy is granted a release from jail and allowed to do his time from home, he will most likely spend it in his “$48.5 million, private-island Miami mansion where he had many of his infamous ‘freak-offs.’”

Agnifilo’s interview comes just days after a judge ruled that Diddy, who has been in federal custody since September 2024, would not be able to post a $50 million bail ahead of his sentencing. 

Just last month, Combs was acquitted on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, which could’ve carried a life sentence if he had been found guilty. 

Diddy’s already got plans for what he’ll be doing after he gets out, and that includes performing at Madison Square Garden.

His post-jail dreams have already upset some, so see the reactions below.

Diddy’s Lawyers May Ask For Home Confinement To Miami Mansion To Avoid Prison Time  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

