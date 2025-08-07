We Cover Several Topics at Our Senior Fit Fam Health Series
At Olympia D’s Senior Fit Fam Health Series,
we cover so many beneficial topics for you
Olympia D’s Fit Fam Senior Health Series:
Social Isolation & Aging into Medicare
Tuesday, August 12th at 1pm
Centerwell Senior Primary Care
8727J W Clay Blvd
Charlotte, NC
Text 314-296-7723
to reserve your FREE seat!
Or head to the website
http://www.soicalIsolationandMedicare.eventbrite.com
