Sony Developing 'Spider-Punk' Film With Daniel Kaluuya

Published on August 6, 2025

The Spider-Verse is expanding once again. This time, it’s going punk. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Animation is officially developing a new Spider-Man spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Spider-Punk, voiced by Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Read more inside.

Kaluuya is not only reprising his role as Hobie Brown, but he’s also stepping into the writer’s chair. The gifted talent will develop the film alongside Ajon Singh.

Although plot details are still under wraps, the movie is expected to dive deeper into the backstory of Hobie Brown, the anarchic Spider-Man from an alternate British punk universe. Known for his radical style, rebellious spirit, and standout appearance in Across the Spider-Verse, Hobie quickly became a breakout star among audiences, stealing scenes with his magnetic presence and punk rock edge.

Kaluuya’s portrayal added depth and style to the character, turning Spider-Punk into an instant hit within the Spider-Verse franchise. While fans are eagerly awaiting more information, the announcement alone has sparked major excitement online as people anticipate what Kaluuya and Singh will bring to this spin on the beloved superhero story.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Hobie was one of many variants helping Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) take on the film’s multidimensional villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The film also introduced Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and featured a tense standoff with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), another Spider-Man variant who sees Miles as a threat to the multiverse’s fragile balance.

Spider-Punk will mark another bold step for Sony’s Spider-Verse, which has proven to be one of the most inventive animated superhero franchises to date. The trilogy’s final installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2027.

While fans wait for that epic conclusion, Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk promises to deliver a fresh perspective. One that blends British punk ethos with the classic Spider-Man legacy. With Kaluuya’s creative vision leading the charge, this project has the potential to push the Spider-Verse into daring new territory.

No release date has been announced for Spider-Punk yet, but the revolution will be animated.

