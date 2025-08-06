KKK Flyers Displayed Throughout Cincinnati Neighborhood

Source: Tom Uhlman / Getty

Residents are expressing disappointment after several KKK flyers were found scattered throughout a neighborhood in Cincinnati on Monday.

According to WCPO, the flyers were found in the College Hill and Madisonville neighborhoods. The flyers tell white residents to arm themselves to protect themselves against “vicious attacks from those of color.” The message appears to be in response to a fight that broke out several weeks ago at the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Tiffany and Rahman Shabazz, two College Hill residents, were interviewed by the news outlet. “We picked them up and read them, we were just truly disappointed,” Rahman told WCPO. “We want, you know, those individuals to know that’s not acceptable in this neighborhood or anywhere else in the city,” Tiffany added.

All I’m going to say is that when it comes to “vicious attacks” in Ohio, most of the assailants look like the KKK and not “those of color.” Of course, these are white supremacists we’re talking about, so small things like facts and logic don’t process in their sad little minds.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police Department sent a statement to WCPO addressing the flyers. “The Cincinnati Police Department has been made aware of Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flyers being distributed in various communities within our city. Our Intelligence Unit is actively investigating this matter,” the statement reads. “We urge anyone with information regarding the distribution of these flyers to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.”

Cincinnati NAACP President David CS Whitehead also issued a statement addressing the flyers. “This message is regarding the recent flyers that have been distributed in various communities across our city. These flyers not only seek to create division, but also recruit members to the hate groups. Please know that we are aware and are working with the proper authorities regarding further actions,” the statement read.

There have been several incidents of this nature to occur in Ohio following Donald Trump’s election to a second term. The KKK distributed flyers throughout Kentucky and northern Ohio on Trump’s inauguration day, targeting the immigrant community. “In January, the world’s gonna change for a lot of people, specifically the immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. But nothing is going to change for the Ku Klux Klan and the Trinity White Knights,” the flyers read.

The flyers are only one aspect of a disturbing uptick in white supremacist activity throughout Ohio. A group of Neo-Nazis marched through Columbus, Ohio, waving black flags with red swastikas shortly after the November election. A similar incident occurred in February when Neo-Nazis posted up on a bridge in the historically Black neighborhood of ​​Evendale, Ohio. The Neo-Nazis were protected by the police (shocker) as the Black residents approached them. A brief confrontation erupted, resulting in the Neo-Nazis being escorted from the neighborhood and having their flags set on fire.

I really don’t get white supremacists, y’all.

First of all, for a group talking about their “good genes,” it’s always the most C-average, no chin having, 25 going on 50 looking dudes talking about their racial superiority. Secondly, how are they the “superior race,” yet they’re constantly threatened by what they perceive as the “inferior race.” If they’re so big and tough, then why are they so scared of people they think they’re better than?

That sounds more like cowardice than supremacy to me.

