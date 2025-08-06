Listen Live
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Published on August 6, 2025

A new Italian food stall from a Food Network-featured chef is coming to Optimist Hall this Friday.

ESO Artisanal Pasta, known for its handmade pasta and traditional sauces, will open Aug. 8 in the popular Charlotte food hall. The concept was founded by Sankofa, a Charlotte native who has appeared on Food Network’s Chopped and The Great Food Truck Race, according to Axios.

After gaining a following for its high-quality pasta, ESO opened its first storefront in New Jersey in 2021. The Charlotte location will serve a focused menu of pasta dishes and Italian sides, including fried risotto balls, meatballs, and Sicilian-style fried chicken.

All ingredients — from the flour and salt to the meats and cheeses — are imported from Italy, staying true to the brand’s artisanal approach.

