Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community
In collaboration with the Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, we are excited to present a monthly series focused on our Community Mental Health Initiative. Each month, we will discuss topics that impact your overall mental and behavioral health. Joining Brett Jensen, host for Breaking with Brett Jensen on WBT-AM, is Mr. Kenneth Smith, the President and Founder of GraceMar Services Home | grace-marservices . Mr. Smith will share valuable tools and insights for non-custodial fathers here in the Mecklenburg County court system .
Join us as we explore how GraceMar Services has made a difference in the community and discover resources that could benefit you or someone you know.
To learn more, visit http://www.gracemar.org and/or http://www.meckabc.com
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County