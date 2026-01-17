5 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Inspire Hope

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

In times of adversity, it’s easy to feel discouraged, but perseverance is key to overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness. If there’s one virtue Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. exemplified in his life, it was the power of persistence. Through his words, he inspired millions to keep pushing forward in the face of hardship. If you’re in need of encouragement, here are five of his most powerful quotes to help you persevere:

1. “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

Sometimes, the journey can seem daunting, especially when the destination feels unclear. Dr. King understood that faith—whether in God, oneself, or the cause one is working for—requires courage and trust. Taking that first step, even in the face of uncertainty, is often the most difficult but most crucial part of the process. When we act without knowing all the answers, we open ourselves up to growth and unexpected opportunities.

2. “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

Disappointments are inevitable. Whether it’s a missed opportunity, failure, or setback, we all encounter moments of discouragement. But Dr. King reminds us that while disappointments are temporary, hope is boundless. Maintaining hope during challenging times is what fuels resilience. Even when the road gets tough, don’t allow the setbacks to define you. Instead, focus on the bigger picture, the future you’re working toward, and trust that perseverance will lead you there.

3. “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Dr. King’s words encourage us to act now, regardless of our circumstances. Pursuing justice, growth, or success is not always easy, but the time is always right to take meaningful steps toward making a difference. Perseverance requires consistency and urgency, and this quote reminds us to take action without delay.

4. “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”

Again, Dr. King emphasizes the importance of taking that initial step. Whether you’re embarking on a new project, overcoming a personal challenge, or fighting for a cause, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the task ahead. The key to perseverance is focusing on the next step, not the entire journey. By breaking down a goal into smaller, manageable actions, you reduce anxiety and create momentum that propels you forward. Trust that each step brings you closer to the top, even if you can’t see the full picture yet.

5. “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

This quote serves as a reminder that no matter how difficult life becomes, progress is still possible. The key to overcoming obstacles is to keep moving, no matter the pace. Some days, you might feel like you’re flying toward your goals, and other days it might feel like you’re crawling just to get by. Dr. King’s words urge us to keep going, even in small steps, and not to give up when things get tough. Progress, no matter how slow, is still progress.

