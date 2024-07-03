Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal Talk ‘Raising Fame’ And Their Famous Sons

Worldwide fame and diehard fans that can total in the millions from state to state are perks to a lifestyle that only few have been privy to. NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry can certainly attest to that notion in their own respective ways, but there’s a reason why both are also considered to be some of the most giving guys in the league — Steph with his Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and Shaq with many, many contributions over the decades under The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

That humility began at home with good upbringing, whether it be Sonya Curry working her Southern charm in North Carolina or Lucille O’Neal shaping a diamond in the rough of Newark, New Jersey. The world will now get an idea of what it was like for both ladies and their respective roads on the supporting side of achieving NBA royalty, plus a few stories from others with similar journeys, in the series premiere of Raising Fame airing this Sunday (July 7) on TV One.

Rock-T and Gary hosted both leading ladies of Raising Fame for an RSMS exclusive virtual chat. They each took time to not only speak about what it was like to nurture basketball stars of such a magnitude from their own perspectives while also explaining how the new series will work as an outlet for other “parents to the stars” like them to tell their stories.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The conversation is one that’s both entertaining and quite informative, and you’ll only get it right here from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Be sure to tune in for Raising Fame when it premieres this Sunday (July 7) at 10p/9c for your viewing pleasure over at TV One!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal Talk ‘Raising Fame’ And Their Famous Sons was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com