Where to see fireworks for the 4th of July in Charlotte

Published on July 3, 2024

Vibrant Fireworks Display Lighting Up the Night Sky.

Source: Nanci Santos / Getty

Many Charlotte residents are looking forward to the fireworks displays that will light up the night sky for Independence Day. There are several possibilities in and around Queen City, whether you’re looking for a fun party with friends or something family-friendly.

Here’s a list of where to see fireworks:

WBT SkyShow at Knights Game

The Knights’ game will have a special addition on July 4: the Uptown SkyShow. The special fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. or at the end of the game. Fireworks can be seen from all angles in Uptown, but Charlotteans might have the best vantage point from inside the stadium or at Romare Bearden Park.

Skyshow 2024

 

Carowinds’ Star-Spangled Nights Fireworks Spectacular

Experience a fireworks show at Carowinds that’s synchronized to music. Guests are encouraged to visit the park for a full day of fun that concludes with the fireworks show. The show will take place on July 3 and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Town of Harrisburg’s 4th of July Celebration

The Town of Harrisburg is hosting a two-day festival for the 4th of July. The festival will feature live music, fireworks, food and more.

The festival will take place at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday. Fireworks are set for late evening, near the festival’s end.

fireworks show over charlotte skyline post baseball game

Source: digidreamgrafix / Getty

Independence Day at Atrium Health Ballpark

Watch the Kannapolis Cannonballers take on the  Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Atrium Health Ballpark, followed by the spectacular fireworks show in the heart of downtown Kannapolis. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Event at Rotary Centennial Pavilion

Enjoy Independence Day fun in Gastonia featuring live music, face painting, balloon twisting, amusement rides, contests, vendors, food trucks, and a finale of fireworks. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with the closing show at 9:30 p.m.

Celebration in Downtown Monroe

Celebrate the Fourth of July with bounce houses, food vendors and live music in Downtown Monroe, followed by a spectacular fireworks show. Things kick off at 6 p.m.

Where to see fireworks for the 4th of July in Charlotte  was originally published on mix1079.com

