Kirk Franklin To Headline MLB “HBCU Swingman Classic”

Published on July 2, 2024

MLB HBCU Swingman Classic - 2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Grammy Award winning artist Kirk Franklin is scheduled to headline this year’s MLB “HCBU Swingman Classic” during Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend.

“We are excited to announce, Twenty-time Grammy-winning artist, producer, songwriter and music icon Kirk Franklin will be headlining the entertainment and celebration of the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation,” the MLB wrote on Instagram.

 

The game is set to take place on July 12 at the Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas, kicking off the weekend baseball fans have been waiting for. Kirk Franklin, alongside his choir, will open the game with a harmonious rendition of the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” setting the tone for the evening. The event, which will showcase Division-I baseball players from a number of HBCU’s, will also feature Opal Lee – the grandmother of Juneteenth. Lee will spearhead the evening’s events announcing the famous “play ball” prior to the start of the game. Kirk Franklin’s participation follows another special cameo he made with Will Smith at the BET Awards this week and comes a few weeks after Lee was recognized for breaking ground on her new home.

Proceeds from the HBCU Swingman Classic will go towards the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. The event will be live streamed and available on all MLB platforms.

Kirk Franklin To Headline MLB “HBCU Swingman Classic”  was originally published on elev8.com

