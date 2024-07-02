Kemba Walker Announces Retirement From Basketball

Kemba Walker has announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons in the league.

The ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft shared his retirement announcement on social media.

“I want to start this by thanking God for everything he has given me. Basketball has done more for me than I could’ve ever imagined, and I am super thankful for the amazing journey I’ve had.”

Walker played for the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks. He spent this past season playing overseas. Walker spent 2011–2019 with the Bobcats/Hornets. He’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with over 12,000 points and has more made three-pointers (1,283) than any other player in team history.

The 34-year-old was selected for the All-Star team four times during his career, with three of those appearances while in Charlotte.

Kemba wrote in the post, “With that, I’m here to share that I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can’t believe the things I achieved in my career.”

Throughout his NBA career, Walker averaged 19.3 points per game, peaking at 25.6 points per game in one season, 5.3 assists, and shot 41.8% from the field.