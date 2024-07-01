Angela Simmons Catches Heat For Rocking A Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons addressed criticism regarding her choice of accessory—a bejeweled gun-shaped purse—to complement her emerald green gown by Casze Atelier at the 2024 BET Awards.

On Sunday, Simmons, 36, took to her Instagram Stories to respond to backlash from Black users on X who questioned her decision. Some criticized the move as “corny” and insensitive, especially considering Simmons lost her late ex-fiancé, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, to gun violence in 2018 after he was involved in an argument inside a southwest Atlanta home.

Simmons clarified that she intended no harm by wearing the distinctive statement piece.

“I’m not violent. I’ve obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence, and it’s very personal to me,” she told fans Sunday night. “I just liked the bag, and I thought it was cool, and I thought it was a fashion moment… I didn’t have any intentions of ruffling anyone’s feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, I should say, are a little upset , but I don’t mean no harm… I’m super, super peaceful, and, yeah. I’m sorry if it bothered anyone.”

As criticism mounted online, some internet users intensified their condemnation of Simmons, arguing that the gun-shaped purse was insensitive to the Black community, which disproportionately suffers from gun violence.

According to Brady, despite comprising only 14% of the U.S. population, Black individuals account for 60% of annual firearm homicide victims. On average, Black individuals are over 11.5 times more likely to be victims of firearm homicide compared to their non-Hispanic white counterparts. Gun violence has remained the leading cause of death among Black children since 2006.

Some even suggested Angela’s fashion faux pas might be influenced by her trap rapper boyfriend, Yo Gotti. Conversely, some users questioned whether Gotti would take offense, given that the rapper tragically lost his brother, Big Jook (real name Anthony Mims), to gun violence in January. The shooting reportedly occurred outside Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center in Hickory Hill, in Memphis, Tennessee, as reported by Fox 13.

What do you think? Was it a bad move on Angela’s part to rock her gun purse at the 2024 BET Awards?

