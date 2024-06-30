Listen Live
Gastonia Opens Cooling Station to Assist Vulnerable Residents

Published on June 30, 2024

Amid soaring temperatures in the region, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) and Gaston County Community Support Services (CSS) have collaborated with The Salvation Army to establish a public cooling station.

Located at The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Downtown Gastonia (107 S. Broad St.), the cooling station will operate seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. According to WCCB, It aims to provide essential relief from the heat for the community’s most vulnerable individuals.

For more information or if you have questions about the cooling center, email Community Support Services or call the CSS Hotline at 704-869-7387.

Read the full story here

North Carolina

