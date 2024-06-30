Listen Live
Local

Residents of Plaza Midwood Turn to Ear Plugs Due to New Club

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
close up of DJ hands on dj console mixer

Source: bauwimauwi / Getty

Residents in Plaza Midwood are voicing frustration over a new club that they claim plays loud music late into the night.

Ron Wolfe, a longtime resident of Plaza Midwood, has witnessed numerous businesses come and go in the neighborhood over the past 30 years. Recently, he and other neighbors have been bothered by the noise from the new Eden of Plaza bar on Pecan Avenue, which opened last fall. According to WCCB, Wolfe mentioned the noise became noticeable about two months ago.

According to the city of Charlotte noise ordinance, music must not exceed 60 decibels between 9pm and 2am from Sunday through Thursday, and between 11pm and 2am on Friday and Saturday nights. With the rooftop bar now operational at Eden on Pecan Avenue, neighbors are describing the measures they are taking to try to get a good night’s sleep.

Emily Scott, who lives less than half a mile from the new club stated after complaints, the club offered her a $100 gift card.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. announces his son, Deandre, died by suicide

Celebrity

Is It Over? Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

13 items
Entertainment

What’s a ‘Black Job’? Social Media Reacts to Trump’s Presidential Debate Remarks

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close