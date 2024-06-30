Listen Live
Local

Man Arrested for Stealing Amazon Truck During Attempted Flee

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Amazon Electric Delivery Truck

Source: Gado / Getty

Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck while attempting to evade officers.

According to CMPD, officers received reports of a stolen Ford F-250 entering their jurisdiction around 11am on Thursday, June 27th. They attempted a traffic stop on Sam Wilson Road at West Pointe Drive.

The driver of the stolen truck refused to stop and fled at high speed, CMPD said in a news release.

Related Stories

CMPD’s Aviation Unit tracked the truck through various parts of Charlotte until it stopped on Pressley Road in south Charlotte. Both the driver and a passenger then fled on foot.

With help from bystanders, the K-9 unit, and other CMPD teams, police located the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts, hiding in a nearby dumpster. WBTV states, Watts had multiple outstanding warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

The driver, 28-year-old Devin Mitchell, allegedly stole an unoccupied Amazon delivery truck left running while the driver was making deliveries.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Amazon charlotte local North Carolina police south carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. announces his son, Deandre, died by suicide

Celebrity

Is It Over? Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

13 items
Entertainment

What’s a ‘Black Job’? Social Media Reacts to Trump’s Presidential Debate Remarks

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close