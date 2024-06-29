Listen Live
Hornets select Tidjane Salaün with No. 6 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Published on June 29, 2024

2024 NBA Draft

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Charlotte Hornets selected forward Tidjane Salaün with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Per WBTV, Salaün is a talented 6-foot-9, 18-year-old from France, garnered attention after being named MVP of the 2023 Trophy of the Future tournament, where he averaged 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Described by scouts as a versatile player with a smooth cutting style and strong three-point shooting ability, Salaün hails from Paris. During his recent season, he maintained averages of 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 54 games.

