Hornets Secure NBA Champion Guard Reggie Jackson

The Charlotte Hornets have acquired NBA champion guard Reggie Jackson from the Denver Nuggets, as reported by the Associated Press.
In addition to Jackson, Denver will send Charlotte three unprotected second-round picks in a move aimed at creating salary cap flexibility, says WBTV.
Jackson, a 34-year-old product of Boston College, earned an NBA championship with the Nuggets in 2023, bringing over a decade of experience to the Hornets’ relatively young roster.
