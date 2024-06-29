Listen Live
Independence Day Approaches with Festivities Across Charlotte

Published on June 29, 2024

Patriotic sweet donuts 4th july with american flag. Delicious american donuts with red icing and blue and red stars toping on blue background. Dessert food for American Independence Day celebration.

Source: kasia2003 / Getty

As Independence Day nears, communities in and around Charlotte are gearing up for celebrations.

Looking for Fourth of July plans? We’ve compiled a list of events happening in the area:

Mecklenburg County:

  • Celebrate America Fireworks Show at Carowinds (July 3-4)
  • WBT’s SkyShow at Truist Field (July 4)
  • Various events at the Whitewater Center (July 3-4)
  • Charlotte Museum of History’s Independence Day Celebration (July 4)
  • Live music at Optimist Hall (July 4)
  • Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks (July 3-4)
  • Fourth of July in Davidson (July 4)
  • Eagle Extravaganza in Huntersville (July 3-6)
  • Run White and Blue Race in Huntersville (July 4)
  • Fourth of July at Birkdale Village (July 4)

Union County:

  • Downtown Monroe Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks (July 4)
  • Town of Waxhaw Independence Day Parade (July 4)
  • Town of Unionville Fourth of July Celebration (July 4)

Gaston County:

  • Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks (July 4)
  • Red, White & Belmont (July 4)
  • Cherryville Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks (July 3)
  • Revolutionary Fourth in Kings Mountain (July 4)
  • Town of Dallas Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks (July 4)
  • Town of Stanley Fireworks (July 4)

Read the full story here

charlotte fourth of july Independence Day local North Carolina south carolina

