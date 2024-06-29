Listen Live
Local

Novant Health Plans to Terminate Over 170 Employees

Published on June 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Talking with the Nurse

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Novant Health has announced plans to lay off more than 170 employees in the Carolinas, according to recently disclosed notices.

The notices indicate that 90 employees in Lancaster County and 81 in Winston-Salem will be affected by the layoffs, which are scheduled to take effect on August 25, 2024.

According to WBTV, Novant Health attributed the layoffs to a new IT model introduced in 2023, which resulted in the relocation of some Digital Products and Services (DPS) functions to an external partner.

The healthcare provider stated that some DPS employees will experience changes in their roles and responsibilities, while other positions will be phased out. Employees affected by the layoffs may have opportunities to transition to roles with external partners or new positions within Novant.

Novant Health, with nearly 40,000 employees, operates 19 inpatient centers and over 850 outpatient facilities, according to its website.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte job local North Carolina Novant novant health south carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. announces his son, Deandre, died by suicide

Celebrity

Is It Over? Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Entertainment

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close