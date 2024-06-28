Will Kirk Franklin Win BET Award for Fourth Consecutive Year?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The BET Awards 2024 announced their nominees for the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational Award. This year’s lineup highlights songs from superstar artists that cross genres and generations.

Included are “All of the Glory” by Shirley Ceasar, “Angel” by Halle Bailey, and “Come Jesus Come” by CeCe Winans. Also, “Do You Believe in Love?” by Erica Campbell, “God Problems” by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, and Chandler Moore, and “Me & U” by Tems.

And holding two nominations for his singles “All Things” and “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin is vying for the prize as well. This is the eighth year in a row Franklin is up for the award. With the exception of 2019, when Snoop Dogg and the late Rance Allen took the title home, he has won each time.

In light of the artist’s most recent nomination, BET says, “Throughout his career, Franklin has consistently delivered soul-stirring and uplifting music, resonating with audiences worldwide and earning him numerous accolades, including seven wins in this category.”

The “Melodies From Heaven” singer maintains his lead as the most nominated and awarded artist in this category.

Take a look at his acknowledgements over the past eight years:

2016 – Kirk Franklin; (Best Gospel Artist)

2017 – Kirk Franklin ft. Sasha Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, Tamela Mann – My World Needs You; (Awarded)

2018 – Kirk Franklin, Ledisi – If You Don’t Mind; (Awarded)

2019 – Kirk Franklin – Love Theory; (Nominated)

2020 – Kirk Franklin – Just For Me; (Awarded)

2021 – Kirk Franklin – Strong God; (Awarded)

2022 – Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby – We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy); (Awarded)

2023 – Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music – Bless Me; (Awarded)

This year’s nomination further solidifies Franklin as a gospel great. His impact on the industry stems back to the breakout stardom of his group, Kirk Franklin and the Family, in 1993. Their self-titled debut album spent almost two years on the gospel music charts and charted on the R&B charts, eventually earning platinum sales status. It remained at no. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart for 42 weeks.

From the start, Franklin’s unique approach to presenting the gospel of Jesus through song drew the masses. Fans appreciate how he effortlessly celebrates the new school and honors the old school while maintaining the true-to-Kirk Franklin sound. He invited revival among the younger generation as one of the first, and few, gospel musicians to include secular artists on his tracks. His song “Stomp” featuring Salt-N-Pepa rapper Cheryl James, while ridiculed among traditional Christians, was widely accepted by the youth. This talent continues to set him apart. In recent years, Franklin was partnered with [breakout] gospel collective, Maverick City Music. The duo even created a chart topping live album, Kingdom Book One, and built on their momentum with a sold out nationwide tour.

Over the past three decades, Franklin has helped to elevate the gospel industry with his undeniable gift. This year’s nominations proves his work is ever impactful. Tune in to see if he takes home the crown for the fourth consecutive year.

The BET Awards 2024 airs Sunday, June 30th at 8 p.m.

