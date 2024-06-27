CLT airport expects record-breaking traveler numbers during 4th of July

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is gearing up for a busy 4th of July weekend, with passenger numbers expected to break last year’s records. The airport has seen a steady increase in local passenger traffic throughout the spring and summer.

From Tuesday, July 2, to Monday, July 8, CLT anticipates approximately 191,000 local passengers departing from Charlotte, representing a 15.6% increase from the same period in 2023. Overall passenger traffic is projected to reach 1.18 million, marking a 12% rise from last year.

This uptick at CLT reflects a nationwide trend of increased airport and airline activity this summer. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently set a new record on Sunday, June 23, screening nearly 3 million travelers in a single day.

Here are some top tips from CLT to make your journey smoother:

Reserve Parking Early : Reservations can be made at parkCLT.com or via the CLT Airport app. Pre-booking is available for most parking options.

: Reservations can be made at parkCLT.com or via the CLT Airport app. Pre-booking is available for most parking options. Arrive with Plenty of Time : Plan to be at the airport and inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

: Plan to be at the airport and inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Use the CLT Airport App: The app provides convenient features for booking parking, checking flight information, and more, making it an essential tool for travelers.

