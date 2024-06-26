Nipsey Hussle’s Estate & Invest Fest Partner For $100,000 Pitch Competition

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Nipsey Hussle’s estate continuing its mission to empower the Black community five years after his death.

Facilitators of the late rapper’s estate have launched a new $100,000 pitch competition. They’re doing it in partnership with the financial-focused podcast Earn Your Leisure (EYL).

This is how it works—the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition invites entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas in order to win the multi-thousand dollar grand prize to scale their business. This is happening in conjunction with the 3rd annual Invest Fest and in partnership with Microsoft and The Marathon, Nipsey’s company.

Judges of this competition include The Marathon’s Blacc Sam, Jorge Peniche and Adam Asghedom. Earn Your Leisure hosts and Invest Fest co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings will add their two cents as well.

Earn Your Leisure was established less than a decade ago and in that short time has grown into an international brand that has empowered millions of people to spearhead their financial future.

Submissions for the pitch competition are being accepted until August 10. To enter the competition, aspiring entrepreneurs must submit an application online, have an Invest Fest ticket already as well as create a social media video explaining their idea and how the $100,000 grant can help scale their business. All videos must tag @investfestival, @themarathonclothing, and @earnyourleisure. The four finalists will be selected by August 16.

At Invest Fest, the finalists will have three minutes on stage to convince the judges their business deserves the funding. After each presentation, the panel will give feedback and a score. Scorecards will be tallied together at the end of the pitches to determine a winner. The finalist with the highest score will be given the $100,000 check on stage.

Invest Fest 2024 is set for August 24 and 25 in Atlanta. Speakers include Steve Harvey, Lauren London, Daymond John, T.I., Pinky Cole, Stephen A. Smith and more.

You can submit applications here.

