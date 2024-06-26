Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Coming to Charlotte

Published on June 26, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If you didn’t catch her Raleigh show, Megan Thee Stallion is offering fans another opportunity to see her in North Carolina.

Announced on Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion will be performing in Charlotte on July 3 as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. According to WBTV, the event will take place at the PNC Music Pavilion, with tickets available starting today at noon.

Special guest GloRilla will join her for the show. Megan has also scheduled a new performance in Atlanta on July 2. These tour updates precede the release of her new album “MEGAN” on June 28.

Read the full story here

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Black Music Month

1999: Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” Wins Big | Black Music Month

