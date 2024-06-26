Megan Thee Stallion Coming to Charlotte

Announced on Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion will be performing in Charlotte on July 3 as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. According to WBTV, the event will take place at the PNC Music Pavilion, with tickets available starting today at noon.

Special guest GloRilla will join her for the show. Megan has also scheduled a new performance in Atlanta on July 2. These tour updates precede the release of her new album “MEGAN” on June 28.

