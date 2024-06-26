Dandelion Market to Leave Uptown Location

CLOSE
Dandelion Market, a longstanding fixture on Fifth Street in Uptown, has announced its departure effective Sunday, July 21st, citing escalating rent costs as the primary motive. The restaurant and bar have been a cornerstone of the Uptown community for the past 15 years, says WBTV. A press release indicates that preparations are already in progress for a new Dandelion Market location. In the interim, the team is focusing on launching a new food truck service to complement the upcoming Tyber Creek Pub on Mint Street.
