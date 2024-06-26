Listen Live
Walmart in Charlotte to Lay Off Over 150 Employees

Published on June 26, 2024

Cars fill the parking lot of the Walmart store at the...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Over 150 employees at the regional Walmart corporate office in southwest Charlotte are facing layoffs, as reported by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

According to WBTV, the layoffs, affecting 155 individuals, are scheduled to be completed by September 20. The office in question is located at 2118 Water Ridge Parkway. This announcement follows a broader corporate decision by Walmart, which recently disclosed layoffs and remote worker relocations from its main headquarters.

In a letter addressed to city, county, and state officials, Walmart indicated that 53 of the affected positions are currently remote. The company has assured those affected that they can apply for openings at other Walmart facilities.

